SAN FRANCISCO—An HR representative posted an update to Twitter’s company blog on Monday, March 2, encouraging all employees to work from home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The intention is to “lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” but offices will remain open for those who need to or prefer working in an office setting.

It is currently mandatory for employees based in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea to work from home, partly thanks to government restrictions.

CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, additionally posted on Monday announcing both Twitter and Square are encouraging employees to stay home.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Francisco, but Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency on February 25 in anticipation of the virus. Though the first case in Berkely threatens to breach city limits, officials say the patient was primarily isolated following a trip abroad.

Following the first death from illness in California on Wednesday, March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California. The patient who died was an elderly man with other health ailments. It is suspected he contracted the virus while embarking on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico.