PORTLAND, OR—Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a building which was previously a church located at Southwest 10 Avenue and Clay Street in downtown Portland, Oregon on Sunday, September 27.

At 9:20 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted and announced the eruption of the fire in downtown Portland. The three-story building was previously used as a Korean Christian church as it had Hangul letters on the front. All three stories were damaged by the fire.

“Before their arrival they were familiar with the building and understanding the bigger concern was the basement, just being aware that the basement could be very confusing…it’s not been used…” Tremaine Clayton, spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, told KOIN 6 on the scene. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes since rescuers arrived at the building.

A video footage shows multiple fire trucks staying around the building on fire, and tens of firefighters with fire extinguishers wearing protective clothes walking inside and out of the trucks.

A series of Twitter surveillance videos posted by the anonymous shows a sign attached in front of the building saying “International Student Services Center.”

The cause of the fire hasn’t been identified, and no injuries had been reported as of September 28. There were no people found inside the building during the incident.