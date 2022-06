SAN FRANCISCO—Firefighters responded to a two alarm fire that erupted on a roof in a multi-story dwelling located at 834 Washington Street on Wednesday, June 1.

Evacuations were performed as officials searched for possible victims.

As of 2:50 p.m. this afternoon officials reported that they anticipate traffic delays and advise civilians to avoid the areas of Grant Avenue and Washington Street.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.