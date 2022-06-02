SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 1, at around 4:00 a.m. a man riding a motorized unicycle collided with a Recology garbage truck and died.

The accident took place in the Hayes neighborhood near Oak and Octavia Streets. After police and paramedics arrived on the scene they found the victim injured on the ground and attempted to save his life to no avail. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The garbage company wrote in a statement: “Safety is Recology’s paramount priority, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this tragic accident. Our most sincere sympathies go out to the loved ones of the victim.”

The driver of the truck is cooperating with officials on this investigation which is being led by the Traffic Collision Investigations Unit. Details surrounding the cause of the collision cannot be disclosed at this time due to the status of the case but alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the the department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.