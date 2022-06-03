SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Tenderloin District on Wednesday, June 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Turk and Jones Streets regarding a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries, where the victim later died. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

The SFPD indicated no arrests have been made in the case and information regarding a suspect has not been disclosed. This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.