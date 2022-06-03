SAN FRANCISCO—A fatal shooting that transpired on Utah Street on Wednesday, June 1 is being investigated by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:07 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 16th and Utah Streets regarding a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found an armed security guard who was working in the area. Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was patrolling the area when he was confronted by an unknown adult male subject. Witnesses noted the subject charged at the security guard with a knife. The security guard shot the subject with his firearm. Medics were summoned to the scene, but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The security guard remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The name of the person shot and the security guard has not been disclosed to the public.

No arrests have been made. This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.