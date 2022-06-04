SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for 3 suspects wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Thursday, June 2 at 10:30 p.m.

The victim of the robbery was pumping gas when two suspects came up to him demanding jewelry and money as the held their weapons on him. The victim complied and the robbery suspects fled away in a vehicle that was present the entire time the crime transpired.

The getaway vehicle was described by police as a newer model black BMW 3 series with the license plate 6ADX293. According to officials the license plate was stolen and belongs to another vehicle located in Milpitas.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Francisco Police at 650-877-8900.