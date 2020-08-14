COLOMBIA—Two Florida men wanted in the United States on a charge of selling bleach as a “miracle cure” or “MMS” for the COVID-19 and other diseases illegally, Colombian top prosecutor Fiscalía Colombia announced in the evening on Tuesday, August 11

Fiscalía Colombia, a Colombian prosecutor tweeted with a video and announced on August 11 that Mark Grenon, 62, and his son, Joseph, 32, are required to undergo extradition to the US after they were detained by Colombian authorities on a charge of selling “miracle cure”, or “MMS”, to treat COVID-19 and other diseases.

#ATENCIÓN | #CTI de #Fiscalía, con apoyo de @FuerzaAereaCol y @GaulaMilitares, logró la captura de padre e hijo requeridos en extradición por #EEUU por ingresar y comercializar en ese país una supuesta 'pócima milagrosa' para tratar el Covid-19 y enfermedades de alto costo. pic.twitter.com/k3rWTkikwF — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) August 11, 2020

This arrest was made by personnel from the Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación (CTI), as part of the agreement for cooperation and location of international fugitives between the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Agency of the U.S. Department of Justice, with the support of the Colombian Air Force and the Gaula Militar, according to Colombian prosecutor. The judicial proceedings were carried out in the El Rodadero sector of Santa Marta (Magdalena), in response to a request for extradition from the district court for the Southern District of Florida. Mark Grenon and his three sons, Jonathan Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Joseph Grenon, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt since July 2020.

According to the investigations by Colombian prosecutor, Mark Grenon, an archbishop of the “Genesis II Church of Health and Healing”, based in Bradenton in Florida, and Joseph Grenon have sold bleach as “miracle mineral solution” to treat COVID-19 and cure diseases such as cancer, HIV, hepatitis, autism, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis to their followers on the internet.

The toxic concoction has no medicinal effects. Scientific analysis concluded that it is composed of a powerful textile and industrial bleach, a highly toxic substance that would have caused the death of several U.S. citizens, said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA has banned Grenon and his sons from selling the bleach, issuing a public notice warning Americans not to drink MMS or similar products in August 2019.

Following that, a Miami federal judge in April 2020 ordered “Genesis II Church of Health and Healing” to stop selling MMS, but the Grenon’s ignored the decision, as the New York Post reported.