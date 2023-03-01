SAN FRANCISCO—The mother of a 6-month-old stands the chance of losing her vision after she and her husband were attacked by two juvenile girls on February 15 at San Francisco’s Dolores Park around 4 p.m. Both of the suspects were apprehended, officials announced on Tuesday, February 28, and were transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. Both of these girls face felony charges.

One the day of the incident, the two victims, a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were walking along 18th Street when the two 17 year-olds came riding in on electric scooters and ran into the couple from behind. The two yelled at the couple to get out of the way. One of the suspects threw her scooter down and began hitting the male victim. The female victim pleaded with the young girl to stop when she was attacked.

Two bystanders intervened causing the two suspects to stop the attack. According to reports, the suspects remained on the scene and then decided to flee on foot when they discovered police were called. They headed eastbound on 18th Street.

As a result, the two victims sustained bone fractures and were taken to a hospital to be treated. The female victim sustained an orbital fracture which is a fracture around the eye area. She may need surgery.

The same day the crime transpired, investigators discovered that one of the suspects was in custody in Alameda County for an unrelated crime and was scheduled to be released. Authorities detained her before she was let out into the public.

The second suspect was located on February 25 by officers at the Mission Police Station. They arrested her at 24th and Mission Streets at around 5:40 p.m. They booked her on suspicion of felony aggravated assault. Both were arrested without incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”