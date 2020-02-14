SAN FRANCISCO- Three people were injured Wednesday following a serious car crash on the intersection of Mission and 23rd Street.

Around 4:20 p.m. a Toyota Prius ignored a red light, took a right-hand turn and struck a pedestrian. While speeding, the driver then hit a Muni bus while passengers were exiting. The Prius went onto the sidewalk and struck another pedestrian.

The Prius contained both a driver and passenger inside. Both fled the scene in the Prius only to return shortly after. Police detained them both while they underwent a medical evaluation. According to KPIX San Francisco, the driver seemed to be impaired.

Two of the three injured pedestrians were taken to San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

This is still an ongoing case and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”