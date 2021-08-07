SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Detail arrested two suspects involved in the SOMA homicide. Suspects Tam Hoan Ly of San Bruno and Juju Anino of San Francisco were arrested on August 5.

SFPD officers from the Southern Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Mission Street on May 22. The suspect left in a waiting vehicle driven by a second suspect before officers arrived, according to a police report.

Officers located a 25-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 11:17 p.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail led an investigation resulting in the identification of 20-year-old Ly and 25-year-old Anino. Investigators obtained warrants for their arrest and took the two suspects into custody without incident.

The SFPD Tactical Unit served simultaneous search warrants on the 100 block of Congdon Street in San Francisco and on the 200 block of San Luis Avenue in San Bruno. Anino and Ly were later booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder and conspiracy. Ly was also booked on an arrest warrant based out of San Mateo County, according to a police report.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active. The SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.