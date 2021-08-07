SAN FRANCISCO—A photo of a female passenger holding an AK-47 was posted by the San Francisco Police Department on August 4. The SFPD Traffic Company developed a case and seized the Cadillac that the woman was leaning out of.

The passenger had leaned out of the Cadillac holding an AK-47 during an illegal speed exhibition on July 11 at Barneveld and McKinnon Streets. On August 4, the SFPD Traffic Company seized the vehicle.

It is a crime to engage in illegal sideshow activities including speed contests, reckless driving, and exhibitions of speed on highways in the state of California. Participating vehicles can be seized by a peace officer and impounded for up to 30 days, according to the California Legislature.

The SFPD has not released further information regarding any arrests or whether the female passenger fired any shots.