SAN FRANCISCO—The Great Highway will be opening to vehicle traffic on weekdays and closed for pedestrian and bicycle use on weekends and holidays. The use of the highway during the pandemic has changed the long-term future for the Great Highway.

Mayor London Breed announced the adjusted operational plans for the Great Highway with the support from members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on August 5. The stretch from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard will be open to vehicle traffic on weekdays and closed on weekends for pedestrians and bicycle use only.

The Great Highway will be closed to traffic on Fridays at 12 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. starting August 16. The new operation of the Great Highway combines with the first day of school to support students and families commuting to work and school during the week, according to a press release.

“The use of the Great Highway during this pandemic has revealed what we can do to provide our residents and families more opportunities to enjoy the west side of our city,” said Mayor Breed in a press release. “Having the Great Highway closed on weekends and holidays will make sure that residents and visitors still can enjoy this incredible space, while recognizing the needs of our families and residents who need to get to school and work during the week as we reopen.”

San Francisco officials have started the process of developing long-term plans for the operation of the Great Highway, according to a press release. The changes being made will align with the reopening of schools and the City’s responses to the pandemic.

“As the supervisor for the Richmond District, I have heard from most of my constituents the need for more travel access and connectivity in north-south directions, and the Great Highway has been a key roadway for access,” said Supervisor Chan in a press release. “The future of Great Highway must also include an increase of public transit routes and service frequency for the Richmond.”

This modification phase of the Great Highway will remain in place until the Board of Supervisors establishes a one- to two-year pilot in this configuration or another. These configurations are planned to extend beyond the pandemic emergency response.