SHERMAN OAKS—Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry was involved in a car crash in Sherman Oaks after leaving the Burbank Airport on Wednesday, December 15. Perry and the other driver were not seriously injured during the incident, but his Bentley was badly damaged as a result of the collision.

TMZ first reported the incident noting the driver of a Honda Accord vehicle cut several lanes resulted in Perry’s vehicle T-boning the female driver inside the other car. An officer was in the region and able to handle traffic as the accident was cleared from the scene, the news outlet reported.

The accident was not serious enough to result in a police report. Perry is the creator of the hit series’ on OWN “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “If Loving You is Wrong.” He currently has the TV series “The Oval,” “Sistas” and “Ruthless” airing on BET, in addition to the comedies “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne.”

Perry has grown to fame with his character Madea who has appeared in countless films including “A Madea Christmas” and “A Madea Family Reunion.” The actor, producer, writer and director recently announced that he was retiring the character of Madea, who is actually making a return to the screen courtesy of Netflix in 2022 with the flick, “A Madea Homecoming.”