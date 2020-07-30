UNITED STATES—On Monday, July 27, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Mike Adams was found dead by suicide at his home from a gunshot wound.

Adams, 55, was a former professor at University of North Carolina Wilmington. He was born in Columbus, Mississippi in October 1964. He got his Ph.D. from Mississippi State in 1993. He was teaching sociology and criminology at UNCW. As Adams’ Twitter introduction section notes, he was a “Professor, pro-life speaker, author of Letters to a Young Progressive, and columnist at Town Hall and The Daily Wire.”

On June 29, Jose V. Sartarelli, the Chancellor of the school released a document stating that Dr. Adams would be retiring from UNCW on Saturday, August 1.

“Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels. We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020,” reads a statement on the UNCW website.

According to a report by The Charlotte Observer, on July 23, Adam’s friend called 911 after not hearing anything from him for several days. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to Adams’ home in Wilmington and found his body.