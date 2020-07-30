SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 28, the San Francisco 49ers now have exclusive rights to one of their corners and signed and placed a players on specific lists as they get ready to begin training camp.

Coordinator of Football Communications of the San Francisco 49ers, Tessa Giammona, sent an email to the San Francisco News that stated:

“The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday exclusive rights free agent CB Emanuel Moseley has signed his one-year contract on March 5, 2020.”

The 49ers placed defensive linemen Ronald Blair, Kentavius Street, Julian Taylor, wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, and center Weston Richburg on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Defensive back D.J. Reed Jr. and wide receiver Deebo Samuel placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

The players that were waived by the 49ers included linebacker Joey Alfieri, cornerback Jermaine Kelly, safety Derrick Kindred, offensive lineman Ray Smith, and quarterback Broc Rutter.

Wide receiver Chris Finke was placed on the waived/Non-Football Injury list. Defensive lineman Willie Henry Jr. was placed on the waived/Non-Football illness.