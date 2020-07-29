SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 21, a senior couple’s life savings were stolen from their house in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood, according to ABC7 News. The suspects have not been identified.

Simon Zhong, one of the three children of the couple told ABC7 News, “his parents grew up poor in China, borrowed the money to move to the U.S to build their life. Since then, they have lived and worked in the State for more than 35 years. His father is a retired license contractor, and his mother is a housekeeper. They both work hard every single day and save money for their children’s education and wedding.”

The incident happened at approximately 10:50 AM, two African American men “used a crowbar to pry open a back door and enter the couple’s house,” says ABC7 News. Their entire life savings were gone in less than 15 minutes. As per Zhong’s “Recovering From The Unexpected” GoFundMe page, the stolen items include all of the cash that was meant for the couple’s retirement funds, passports, birth certificates, naturalization documents, and jewelry that was meant to become wedding gifts for their children. On the same day, the police officers also reported to Zhong that the suspects burglarized another home in a nearby neighborhood two hours earlier.

Zhong set up the online fundraiser for people to support his parents through this loss and is asking anyone who has any further information, to please contact him or Ingleside Police Station. Contact Zhong or donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/recovering-from-the-unexpected-SF