SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 29, the Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity and Lou Gehrig Memorial Committee announced San Francisco Giants’ catcher Buster Posey as the 2020 winner of the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award.

Every year since 1955, the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award is awarded to a major league player who best reflects the character of baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig. Hank Aaron, Cal Ripken Jr., and Derek Jeter are three of many notable players to have won this award. The only other Giant who won this award was pitcher Barry Zito in 2012. All winners have their names inscribed on a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Posey and his wife Kristen work with the V Foundation to provide grants to research hospitals and charity organizations to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer. In addition, the grants give special experiences to pediatric cancer patients and their families. For instance, Buster Posey invited many patients to attend a Giants game and personally meet him and his family. The Posey’s also throw an annual fundraising gala at Oracle Park every September, and they partner with the Giants and Major League Baseball during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day at Oracle Park.

“Thank you to the Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity and Lou Gehrig Memorial Award Committee for recognizing Major League players who have an impact in their communities. I am honored to receive this award for the work my wife Kristen and I are doing for children with pediatric cancer by raising awareness and funds for pioneering research and treatment. Lou Gehrig’s character speaks for itself as he accomplished so much on and off the field. It means a lot to me to be recognized alongside Lou Gehrig and all of the previous winners,” said Posey in a statement by Phi Delta Theta.

Posey opted out of playing the shortened 2020 season after he and his wife decided to adopt premature twin girls. He will receive this award early next season.