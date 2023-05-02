SAN FRANCISCO—Cody Benjamin Lovins, 42, of Montgomery, Texas was cited for an alleged physical altercation that took place on a United Airlines plane on Sunday, April 30.

According to United Airlines, a passenger later identified as Lovins, became disruptive during the boarding process around 11:59 p.m. The red-eye flight was from San Francisco to Houston.

Lovins began to get upset after a crew member notified him that he and his wife were in the wrong seats. According to reports, Lovins was showing signs of being under the influence by slurring his words. The airline had to bring in a gate attendant to assist in the matter.

The assault was captured on video by another traveler identified as Naya Jimenez. In the video, Lovins can be seen punching the crew member repeatedly. A few other passengers tried to restrain him at one point. The passengers can be heard saying, “Oh my God! Stop! Stop!”

Lovins headed towards one of the emergency exit doors, opened it and tried to jump out. The fall would have been about two stories if Lovins were to jump.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the scene around midnight. He was cited for the incident and later released for battery.

Lovins was also banned from United Airlines.

“This customer’s behavior was unacceptable,” the statement from United Airlines read. “We are working with local law enforcement in their investigation. We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees.”

According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration, in 2023, there were 586 reported unruly passengers incidents.