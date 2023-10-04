SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on October 1 that one person died and another was injured following a crash during an armed robbery chase on Saturday, September 30.

The SFPD reported at approximately 4:04 p.m. officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station spotted a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery and auto burglaries.

Officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled before a traffic stop could be initiated. Officers pursued the fleeing suspects, and the pursuit continued onto the highway. The suspect vehicle was involved in a solo collision where it struck a fixed object near the Paul St. off-ramp located at San Bruno and Mansell.

Officers on scene extracted the occupants of the vehicle and rendered aid and life saving measures and summoned paramedics to the scene. Paramedics with the San Francisco Fire Department arrived and declared one occupant deceased despite life-saving efforts of emergency responders. The other occupant was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The names of those individuals has not yet been disclosed to the public

The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol. There were no other reported injuries during the incident. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.