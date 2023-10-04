Aggravated Assault Suspect Savannah Church Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department indicated a suspect connected to a mass organized retail theft ring has been taken into custody as of October 1, 2023. On August 10, the SFPD reported at exactly 11:59 p.m. officers with the Tenderloin Station responded to the area of McAllister Street and Leavenworth Street regarding a report of an aggravated assault.

Officers found with a 63-year-old male who stated that he spotted multiple suspects attempting to rob someone. The victim attempted to intervene, when two female suspects began assaulting him. Each female kicked the victim when he was on the ground and he suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries. The incident was documented under SFPD Inc 230566038.

SFPD General Work Detail is leading the investigation. On September 14, investigators requested that SFPD officers be on the lookout for the suspects. The following day, officers spotted one of the suspects in the area of 7th Street and Market Street. Officers detained and identified Savannah Church, 24, and she was arrested and booked at the San Francisco County Jail for the following charges:

(2nd degree robbery 211 PC), (Assault Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury 245(a)(4) PC), Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury), (Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury 243(d) PC), Inflict Great Bodily Injury 12022.7(a) PC), Resisting and Delaying Arrest 148(a)(1) PC).

During the course of their investigation, they were able to connect Church to a series of organized retail thefts (10) that occurred in San Francisco. She was charged with crimes related to the organized retail thefts. Those charges are as follows: 10 counts of (Organized Retail Crime 490.4(a)(1) PC), 10 counts of (Grand Theft 487(a) PC), 10 counts (2nd degree Burglary 459 PC).

The retail thefts amounted to approximately $44,000 in stolen merchandise.

The related incidents include:

-Inc 230282325: On 04/23/23, three suspects entered a retail store located on the 3200 block of 20thAvenue, stole store merchandise, and then fled without paying.

-Inc 230346545: On 5/19/23 seven suspects entered a retail store located on the unit block of Powell Street, stole store merchandise, and fled without paying. In addition to Church, three other suspects were identified and arrested in relation to this incident.

The arrested were as follows:

-17-year-old male: (Organized Retail Crime 490.4(a)(1) PC), (Grand Theft 487(a) PC), (2nd degree Burglary 459 PC). The juvenile was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

-17-year-old male: (Organized Retail Crime 490.4(a)(1) PC), (Grand Theft 487(a) PC), (2nd degree Burglary 459 PC). The juvenile was cited and released to the Community Assessment Referral Center (CARC).

-14-year-old female: (Organized Retail Crime 490.4(a)(1) PC), (Grand Theft 487(a) PC), (2nd degree Burglary 459 PC). The juvenile was cited and released to the Community Assessment Referral Center (CARC).

Inc 230400107: On 06/10/23, four suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 236156227: On 07/20/23, four suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 230584949: On 08/17/23 four suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 236162810: On 08/21/23 nine suspects entered a retail store on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 230598984: On 08/22/23 three suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying. During the course of this theft, one of the suspects, who was not Church, knocked down a store employee. The store employee was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Inc 236163777: On 08/24/23 five suspects entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 236181105: On 08/30/23 five suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

Inc 236181462: On 09/04/23 three suspects entered a retail store located on the 400 block of Mission Street, stole store merchandise, then fled without paying.

All of the incidents remain active and ongoing investigations. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.