SAN FRANCISCO—The Mayor of San Francisco, San Francisco Board of Supervisor Shamann Walton and the California Department of Public Works announced on Thursday, October 21 the approval of a Vehicle Triage Center (VTC) at the Candlestick Point State Recreation Area’s (SRA) Park Boat Launch Parking Lot. The new program aims to provide a secure location and services for people living in their vehicles in close proximity to Candlestick Point SRA. The authorizing resolution was approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on October 19, and by the California State Lands Commission on Thursday, October 21.

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, the Vehicle Triage Center will include up to 150 parking spaces for up to 177 people, 24/7 staffing and security, lighting, electricity, bathrooms, mobile shower facilities, potable water, and mobile blackwater pumping services. The VTC will provide people living in their vehicles in the immediate area with a safe place to park and live and access to services designated to help stabilize their lives through health care, housing, employment, or other interventions that meet their unique needs.

“As we continue to move forward with our historic Homelessness Recovery Plan and work to get people off the streets, we must find solutions for our unhoused population living in their RVs or in their cars,” said Mayor Breed. “This Vehicle Triage Center will provide individuals with a safe place to sleep, regular access to stabilizing services, and an opportunity to move forward on their path out of homelessness.”

“This vehicle triage center will bring badly-needed security, services, and hygiene facilities to the Candlestick Point Recreation Area,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco). “The center will improve conditions for all Candlestick Point residents and help connect those living in their vehicles to permanent housing solutions. I was happy to work with community members and city leaders to help secure funding in our state’s budget to make this project a reality.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many negative impacts and the number of people who are unhoused has been exacerbated as a direct result. Many people have been forced to live in their vehicles as our shelter capacity is down and the lack of available affordable housing,” said Board of Supervisors President Walton. “The number of people living in their vehicles around the old Candlestick Park has created a situation that needs immediate and direct attention. The Vehicle Triage Center will provide a space for this population to live in dignity, while addressing concerns of the surrounding community. We cannot ignore the need for support and this compassionate response will resolve a lot of expressed concerns. I want to thank the community, California Department of Parks and City leadership for stepping up and providing a solution that benefits all.”

“Vehicular homelessness is a growing issue in our community,” said Shireen McSpadden, Executive Director, San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “The VTC offers a real opportunity to move people out of encampments and into a safe location where they can access services and transition out of homelessness.”

San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) is expected to contract with a nonprofit organization to operate and provide services at the Candlestick Point VTC. HSH is in the process of choosing an operator and service provider for this project. The operator/service provider will be determined based on their expertise working with people experiencing homelessness and expertise in managing shelters and/or Vehicle Triage Centers.

The proposed VTC is intended to be temporary, and the city of San Francisco is negotiating a two-year lease with California State Parks.