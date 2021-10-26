SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 22, the Mayor of San Francisco and San Francisco Board of Supervisor Aaron Peskin joined community leaders and city officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the completion of Phase II of the Jefferson Streetscape Improvements Project, which concludes the full suite of improvements along Jefferson Street from Powell to Hyde Streets. The improvements increase pedestrian and bike safety and enhance the travel experience along the historic Fisherman’s Wharf corridor.

The Office of the Mayor indicated in a news release that Phase II of the streetscape improvements, which had a budget of $16.3 million, renovated blocks of Jefferson Street from Jones Street to Powell Street, incorporating numerous changes to improve the experience for people walking and biking. Upgrades include widened sidewalks, new lighting and landscaping, expanded seating, and bicycle parking. Jefferson Street was narrowed and poured with alternating concrete bands to help calm vehicle traffic.

Planning and design of the project started over a decade ago as part of the Fisherman’s Wharf Public Realm Plan. Phase I transformed the two blocks of Jefferson Street from Hyde Street to Jones Street and was completed in June 2013 with a budget of $4.95 million.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of the Jefferson Streetscape improvements and the transformation of this area into a safer, more inviting, and pedestrian-focused corridor,” said Mayor London Breed. “I’m excited to see this area revitalized, thriving, and ready to welcome back locals and visitors from around the world.”

“My office is proud to have partnered and worked closely with Public Works and the Fisherman’s Wharf community over the past few years to help secure funding for this critical pedestrian safety and beautification project,” said Supervisor Peskin, who represents Fisherman’s Wharf. “While battered by the pandemic over the past year and a half, Fisherman’s Wharf continues to be an iconic San Francisco destination that welcomes visitors from across the globe, helps drive our local hospitality industry economy and generates jobs for San Francisco and Bay Area residents. The completed waterfront promenade stands ready to welcome visitors just in time for the holidays.”

San Francisco Public Works managed the construction of the project that started in 2019 and ran throughout San Francisco’s Stay-at-Home Order. Numerous safety measures were incorporated to ensure the project was completed with minimal impact to the Fisherman’s Wharf corridor and surrounding area. Key partners of the multiagency collaboration included the Port of San Francisco, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Caltrans, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, and San Francisco Planning.

“I applaud all of our City partners, project team and construction crews that continued to work closely together throughout the health crisis to safely deliver a major project while much of the City and world was on pause,” said Interim Public Works Director Carla Short. “The project team utilized a time when many businesses were forced to close to complete the most disruptive construction activity. This ensured that any construction impact would be minimal once businesses resumed operations and were ready to welcome back locals and out-of-town visitors.”

“The Jefferson Street improvements will make Fisherman’s Wharf more inviting and accessible for residents and visitors,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “This project and its numerous infrastructure improvements will ensure this uniquely San Francisco destination is around for generations more to enjoy.”

“Fisherman’s Wharf is a global attraction and world-class destination that now has the infrastructure to support all of its visitors as San Francisco’s economy recovers from the pandemic,” said Jeff Tumlin, Director of Transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. “The Jefferson streetscape improvements allowed us to rethink the street to prioritize pedestrians and those who bike and scoot and to activate the public space to create a safer and more welcoming corridor for the residents and travelers who visit the area.”

The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District was a key community partner.

“Now that we’re once again welcoming visitors, we look forward to holding events in the beautiful new plaza flex space under the renowned Fisherman’s Wharf sign here at Jefferson and Taylor,” said Randall Scott, Executive Director, Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District.

The project was funded by the California State SB1 Gas Tax, the San Francisco Public Works’ General Fund for Streetscape and Paving Program improvements, the SFMTA Transportation and Road Improvement General Obligation Bond, Proposition K sales tax revenue, and the San Francisco Port’s General Fund.

Additional project details can be found at www.sfpublicworks.org/jefferson.