LOS ANGELES—Former Los Angeles Dodgers spokesperson Vince Scully, 92, was admitted to the hospital, after sustaining a fall at his home on Tuesday, April 21.

“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” said Scully in a statement via Twitter.

Scully served as voice for the Dodgers for 67 seasons, including six World Series championships, and 13 National League pennants. He started his career with the organization in 1950, when the team was based in Brooklyn, New York.

He retired in 2016 and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom and received Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

