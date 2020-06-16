HELLO AMERICA!─Like so many other places and cities around the U.S. and the world, Hollywood is under siege. The studio stages are dark, Universal, Warner Bros, Paramount, Disney seem to be relics of another age. Absolutely nothing is happening, as for the town itself, Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard looks as if everyone has left town hoping to find a fun place to be, especially with the summer upon us.

Even though the governor opened up a few places to enjoy, many understood that to mean they didn’t have to be concerned about wearing a mask. One TV news report interviewed a man who rationalized with, “Hey, I only live once, so I’m going to take advantage of every minute of it.”

CBS network has been receiving some very surprising messages from millions of their soap opera viewers, especially “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Since many of these fans are working during the day and missed certain episodes. They are applauding the studio for repeating some of the old shows from 10 or 15 years ago. One of the fans of these shows remarked, “It’s great because many of the stars who have been with the soaps for most of their career, started out when they were much younger and now we see how they have matured not only in age, but as much better actors as well.”

As for many of the actors from the old shows being re-aired because they will receive another check or checks for the shows. My friend, Chris Robinson, for example, appeared in numerous shows during the last 20 years. When he felt it was time to enjoy life a bit more, he decided to buy a ranch in Arizona and be more selective about what shows he would accept. Of course, since he was a major star on the “The Bold and the Beautiful,” he has been called numerous times for either “General Hospital” or “The Bold and the Beautiful.” As a result, any of the old shows being brought back makes him extremely happy.

RUTA LEE, LEON ISAAC KENNEDY and WANDA RAY WILLIS are excited to be selected for the next cover of OASIS MAGAZINE. They are being promoted for the hard work they are investing in preparing a play with music “I Feel Sin Comin’ On” for the theater or for film.

There are times like this that forces one to become even more creative than usual. For example, I received a call from tennis champ, Rich Carson who is homebased in San Francisco. Because of all of the problems the “virus” is causing the sports world as well as the entertainment industry. He is busy creating something which might interest those with a passion for the game of tennis. He is spending his free time planning a private tennis club that would be built in Geyersville, located north of San Francisco. It is a dream location with only about 500 thousand people, surrounded with beautiful hills and trees. It will, of course have several tennis courts and cabins. Carson claims he is determined to make it a dream world for all those who have a passion for tennis.