Drake Leads 2020 BET Awards

HOLLYWOOD─I had been wondering for quite some time what would happen with awards shows, in the midst of a pandemic America. However, it seems things are not coming to a standstill because the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards were unveiled on Monday, June 15.

Leading all contenders was rapper Drake who earned six nominations including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year. Not too far behind was Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich who both picked up five nominations apiece. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Video of the Year

-Chris Brown Ft. Drake “No Guidance”

-DaBaby “Bop”

-DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend “Higher”

-Doja Cat “Say So”

-Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

-Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Album of the Year

-“Cuz I Love You”

-Megan Thee Stallion “Fever”

-Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

-H.E.R. “I Used to Know Her”

-DaBaby “Kirk”

-Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Video Director of the Year

-Benny Boom

-Cole Bennett

-Dave Meyers

-Director X

-Eif Rivera

-Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

-DaniLeigh

-Lil Nas X

-Pop Smoke

-Roddy Ricch

-Summer Walker

-YBN Cordae

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

-Beyoncé

-H.E.R.

-Jhene Aiko

-Kehlani

-Lizzo

-Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

-Anderson .Paak

-Chris Brown

-Jacquees

-Khalid

-The Weeknd

-Usher

Best Group

-Chloe x Halle

-City Girls

-EarthGang

-Griselda

-JACKBOYS

-Migos

Best Collaboration

-Chris Brown Ft. Drake “No Guidance”

-DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend “Higher”

-Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

-H.E.R. ft. YG “Slide”

-Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

-Wale ft. Jeremih “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

-DaBaby

-Drake

-Future

-Lil Baby

-Roddy Ricch

-Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

-Cardi B

-Doja Cat

-Lizzo

-Megan Thee Stallion

-Nicki Minaj

-Saweetie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

-Fred Hammond “Alright”

-John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez “I Made It Out”

-Kanye West “Follow God”

-Kirk Franklin “Just for Me”

-PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary “All In His Pain”

-The Clark Sisters “Victory”

Best Actress

-Angela Bassett

-Cynthia Erivo

-Issa Rae

-Regina King

-Tracee Ellis Ross

-Zendaya

Best Actor

-Billy Porter

-Eddie Murphy

-Forest Whitaker

-Jamie Foxx

-Michael B. Jordan

-Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

-Alex Hibbert

-Asante Blackk

-Jahi Di’Allo Winston

-Marsai Martin

-Miles Brown

-Storm Reid

Best Movie

-“Bad Boys for Life”

-“Dolemite Is My Name”

-“Harriet”

-“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

-“Just Mercy”

-“Queen & Slim”

Sportswoman of the Year

-Ajeé Wilson

-Claressa Shields

-Coco Gauff

-Naomi Osaka

-Serena Williams

-Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

-Giannis Antetokounmpo

-Kawhi Leonard

-LeBron James

-Odell Beckham Jr.

-Patrick Mahomes II

-Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

-Alicia Keys “Underdog”

-Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn “Brown Skin Girl”

-Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La “Melanin”

-Layton Greene “I Choose”

-Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott “Tempo”

-Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

-Chris Brown Ft. Drake “No Guidance”

-DaBaby “Bop”

-Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

-Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj “Hot Girl Summer”

-Roddy Ricch “The Box”

-The Weeknd “Heartless”

Best International Act

-Burna Boy (Nigeria)

-Innoss’B (DRC)

-Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

-Dave (U.K.)

-Stormzy (U.K.)

-Ninho (France)

-S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

-Rema (Nigeria)

-SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

-Celeste (U.K.)

-Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

-Hatik (France)

-Stacy (France)

Amanda Seales who co-hosts on the talk show “The Real” and appears in the HBO comedy series “Insecure” is slated to host the festivities. The ceremony is slated to air on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. on BET and BET Her.