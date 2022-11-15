HOLLYWOOD—The show must go on. In this case the wedding must go on, despite a looming hurricane, the Palm Beach wedding of Tiffany Trump and her Lebanese-Nigerian business scion beau, Michael Boulos, went along as planned this past weekend. The two were wed on November 12. The celebration, held at the Mar-a-Lago club and resort, was as expected an extravagant Trump family affair, sparing no expense.

However, compared to her sister and maid of honor Ivanka’s 2009 wedding, which hosted a lineup of A-listers including Anna Wintour, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Barbara Walters and Regis Philbin, Tiffany’s guest list featured mostly MAGA-set of celebrities. The bride wore a glittering, goddess-style gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Former President Donald Trump walked her down the aisle beneath arches of pastel hydrangeas.

The reception was held in the grand ballroom, featuring live music performances, dancers, and a toast by the father of the bride. Tiffany looked radiant as she tied the knot with Boulos. The socialite, who is Donald Trump’s child from a previous marriage to Marla Maples. The dress was decorated with glittering sequins throughout and had a scooped neckline with fitted sleeves and a dramatic pleated skirt, was definitely a head-turner. While her husband wore a tuxedo with a bowtie.

The floral-adorned wedding cake was a 7-foot, 8-tier replica of the one her mother Marla, and her father had at their 1993 wedding. While details surrounding the 25-guest list was kept under wraps leading to the big day, many attendees took to social media to confirm their attendance and of course to take selfies with Donald, of course. The Trump family of course was all present, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Ginger Gaetz, socialites Karen Shiboleth and Peter Brant Jr., Papi Steak Restauranteur David Einhorn, Artist Alec Monopoly, model Daniela De Jesus Cosio and jewelry designer Samer Halimeh were among some of the distinguished guests.

Like mother, like daughter, Marla also wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt. To further elevate the special moment and ensemble, the “Executive Decision” actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a large diamond ring. Maples pinned some of her hair back and swept her bangs on the side. However, the length of her gown, didn’t allow a peek into her footwear.

The couple met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach. So who else got married this past weekend? Taylor Lautner wed his longtime partner Taylor Dome at a California winery. The “Twilight” actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on November 11. The actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. The couple actually went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Lautner shared on Instagram with photos of the stunning proposal. Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing in her caption, “My absolute best friend…I can’t wait to spend forever with you.” Lautner’s new wife is a registered nurse. After she completed her studies in 2019, she thanked Lautner for his support throughout her schooling. Dome was a fan of the “Twilight” films, which launched him into stardom in 2008. Congratulations to both newlyweds.

Rose’s Scoop: “The Christmas Story” house is for sale in Cleveland. The famed house was built in 1895 and opened for public tours in 2006 and attracts an estimated 75,000 visitors annually. A price has not been set-they are more interested in finding a buyer that will care for the home as much as they did.