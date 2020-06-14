SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 15, Westfield San Francisco Centre Mall will be reopening its doors for the first time since San Francisco’s Stay-At-Home Order was placed in March. Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California will be reopening on Monday as well.

On Friday, June 12, Westfield San Francisco Centre Mall posted a news release on their website detailing its new health and safety measures for the reopening. Employees and customers who are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms or a fever are required to stay home; face masks or facial coverings must be worn on the mall’s property; social distancing markers and extra spaces between seating will be posted throughout the mall; and signs reminding employees and customers of safety precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be available.

In addition, the mall’s frequently used areas such as restrooms, seating, dining areas, and play areas will be regularly disinfected. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available in these common areas as well. Face masks will be offered to employees and customers who request them. According to Westfield’s news release, “the center is working with select retailers and third-party operators to facilitate curbside pick-up and home delivery services” for those who wish to stay home. Westfield will also continue to offer its ‘Answers on the Spot’ program, which allows customers to communicate with customer service representatives in real time via text.

Westfield Centre Mall’s new modified hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Westfield’s reopening protocol, visit the San Francisco location’s website.