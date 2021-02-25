SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 23, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area. The advisory will last from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24 to 4 a.m. on Thursday, February 25. An additional six hours was added to the advisory after the National Weather Service stated it is expecting some wind gusts to reach 70 mph.

Areas in between or around the East Bay Hills, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to get hit hardest by the windy conditions.

These “Diablo winds” typically take place in the summer, but the Bay Area had similar conditions earlier in January, which resulted in thousands of residents losing power.

The winds are in part due to the unseasonal temperatures the area has experienced this past week. Several locations, such as Oakland, San Jose, Santa Rita, and the San Francisco Airport all broke same-day records for warm temperature.

Residents are warned to look out for flying objects such as tree limbs and branches, and be prepared to lose power. It is encouraged for people to stay off the road, if possible.

The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a graphic showing the map of areas that will be hit by the strong gusts.