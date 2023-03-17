SAN FRANCISCO—A Walmart truck was turned over as it was crossing the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge crossing San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, March 14. According to reports, the strong winds the city experienced that day were the cause of the accident.

The winds were reported to be as high as 70 miles per hour that day as an atmospheric river hit California, bringing the threat of more flooding in the state.

Footage posted on Twitter by the California High Patrol for Marin County shows the Walmart truck being pulled back upright. “A great job done by crews on scene getting the truck and trailer upright,” the CHP said.

No high-profile vehicles were allowed on the bridge at the time and other cars were told to use caution when crossing. There were no reported injuries.