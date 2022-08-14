SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m.

The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called and they arrived on the scene they found an injured woman. After a brief interview she informed police that she was walking down Geary Boulevard when an unknown man walked in front of her and hit her in the face multiple times.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening and it is unknown at this point what the motive was behind this crime.

Officers searched for the suspect but were not able to locate him. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.