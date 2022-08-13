SAN FRANCISCO—A local store owner suffered an injured shoulder on Monday, August 8, after a disgruntled customer came in with a homemade gun and shot him over a supposed fake lottery ticket that was said to have been sold to him.

Hisham Abu, 55, the owner of Sam’s Market located on the 500 block of Precita Avenue, said that the crime transpired right after he just opened his store at around 9:45 a.m. A customer, who bought a lottery ticket earlier, came in angry at Abu stating that the ticket he sold him wasn’t a winning ticket.

The suspect had what was described as a balloon in his hand with a pin front of it. The contraption was adhered to a piece of wood about a foot long. Once the suspect hit the balloon with the piece of wood out came a bullet hitting the store owner in the arm. He fled the scene after he committed the crime. Abu said he didn’t realize he’d been shot until someone brought it to his attention.

He was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been arrested and is in custody. The police were searching for the suspect for a few days after the crime transpired before he was arrested in the Mission District area. He is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapons charges.