SAN FRANCISCO—Malaysia King, 24, has been arrested in connection to an assault of an Uber driver in San Francisco on Sunday, March 7.

The incident was recorded on video that went viral last week. The video shows three women in the back of a car, driven by Uber driver, Subhakar Khadka.

One of the women, King, is seen not wearing a mask. She proceeded to cough several times on the driver, and launches herself forward in an attempt to steal his phone. After grabbing his phone back, the driver had his mask ripped off and thrown on the car floor by King.

The driver and King were both recording during the incident. King’s footage shows her accusing the driver of attempting to drop them off and abandon them. When the driver directed the three women out of his car, one of them pepper sprayed him.

“All I did was take his mask off and cough a little bit. But I ain’t even have Corona,” said King in an Instagram Live post, under the account name of @keepinupwforeign.

King was arrested in Las Vegas while allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdrawal funds from a bank account. She was with David Lewis, who was reportedly coached by King on what to say to the bank workers during the incident

A San Francisco arrest warrant was already issued for King for the Uber incident. She faces charges including assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

Arna Kimiai, 24, another passenger in the Uber vehicle during the incident had a warrant issued for her arrest by authorities.