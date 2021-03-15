SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 KPIX 5 news reporter Dan Ford was robbed at gunpoint at Twin Peaks Boulevard and Burnett Avenue by four men in a white Sedan. Ford was in the process of conducting an interview of a local resident about the recent wave of break-ins occurring in the Twin Peaks area. The San Francisco Police Department arrested Ronald Whitten on March 9 in connection with the robbery.

Whitten was taken into custody around 2 p.m. by SFPD investigators. During the arrest, investigators were able to find and seize the camera that was stolen during the robbery. He was booked at the San Francisco County Jail and charged with possession of stolen property.

The incident is still under investigation as authorities continue to search for three other suspects involved in the crime. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Robbery Detail are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.