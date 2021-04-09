CALIFORNIA—Yosemite National Park announced on Thursday, April 8 that it will be limiting the number of visitors this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic by requiring them to make a reservation, San Jose Mercury News reported.

In a news release, the park revealed that from May 21 to September 30, “visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park” in order to “manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.”

According to the website of the U.S. Department of the Interior, “nearly 75%” of the park’s visitors come to Yosemite National Park from “May through October.”

These reservations are not only required for “all users” but are also required for “annual and lifetime pass holders.” One reservation is valid for three consecutive days and for “one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle.”

Day-use reservations, the park added, includes “all visitors staying overnight” with reservations for Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, and other campgrounds managed by the National Park Service.

Yosemite National Park became America’s third national park more than 130 years ago on October 1, 1890, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior, and is “home to one of the tallest waterfalls in the world” at 2,425 feet.

People can start making their reservations on Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 a.m. at www.recreation.gov