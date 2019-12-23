SAN FRANCISCO- Two males have been arrested in connection of a September shooting in the South Van Ness area.

According to police, two men opened fire to a group of people on September 8. One victim was shot in his torso. The two suspects then fled the scene in an SUV. Both suspects were identified through gathered surveillance video.

Jarillo Esteban, 26, was arrested on Wednesday, November 27 at the San Francisco’s Hall of Justice. Esteban was the getaway driver in the shooting.

Tony Castillo, 22, surrendered to police alongside his attorney on Monday, December 2. Castillo was immediately booked into San Francisco County Jail.

Both suspects were booked on the charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, engaging in criminal gang activity and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Castillo faced additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

While arrests have been made in this case, anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.