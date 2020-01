SAN FRANCISCO—A man was hospitalized after being shot on Saturday, January 18 in the Tenderloin District.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a shooting on Golden Gate Avenue and Market Street at 11:21 p.m. the SF Gate first reported.

The unidentified 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco News are awaiting updates from the SFPD about the incident.