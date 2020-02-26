SAN FRANCISCO—Excited onlookers recorded Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson in full costume as they filmed scenes for “Venom 2” over the weekend in San Francisco. Justin Duncan, a location manager for Film SF, alerted residents Friday, February 21, that project “Fillmore” would be filming the following day at Mississippi and 19th Streets.

Various behind-the-scenes footage, from both professionals and citizens, shows the stars filming in alleyways and streets around the city.

Some onlookers recorded what appeared to be either Harrelson’s character, Carnage—a supervillain constructed from the same symbiotes that created Venom—or Venom viciously tearing something apart in an unspecified alleyway. They recorded the person in a constructed costume doing so pre-special effects.

Minor details have been released regarding the plot for “Venom 2.”

It’s unclear how Hardy’s character Eddy Brock will be involved with Cletus Kasady, the human form of Carnage. Kasady was only momentarily revealed in a clip at the end of Venom.

Andy Serkis is directing film, after completing “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.”