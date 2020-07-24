SAN FRANCISCO—In the early morning of July 23, two separate shootings occurred in the Bayview and Tenderloin districts that left one man dead and a second injured, according to authorities.

The first shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. on the 100 block of Turk

Street in Tenderloin district. According to the police, someone shot the 28-year-old male victim while he was on a sidewalk.

The victim suffered injuries, but there were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition has not been made available.

The victim could not provide with any information about the suspect, and no one has been arrested in this case.

The second shooting left a 58-year-old man dead in a suspected homicide in the Bayview District of San Francisco, police said. The homicide was reported at 2:49 a.m. on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue.

The city’s medical examiner’s office did not make the victim’s name public immediately, and San Francisco police did not release any other details about how the man died. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

This was the city’s 24th homicide of the year. Although the number of crimes is declining overall across the Bay Area since the pandemic began, this year the number of homicides in San Francisco is higher than this time last year. Since 24 homicides have already occurred at this point in the year, the city is likely to exceed 41, which was a historic number last year, a 56-year low.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.