SAN FRANCISCO—SF Ferry Building Marketplace announced both interior and exterior Ferry Building merchants can serve their customers indoors starting on Thursday, July 23. They posted a statement with details on reopening via their website.

The statement notes that the SF Ferry Building merchants had been working hard on reopening. They have implemented certain health and safety measures and precautions to ensure they are welcoming their customers back safely. All the staff at SF Ferry Building are required to wear a face covering. There are hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the marketplace. Also, the merchants have increased curbside pickup and delivery options for the patrons. The marketplace is set up for “one-way lanes to streamline ingress/egress”.

“As more of our merchants prepare to reopen, we’ve been hard at work preparing to safely welcome you back. We’ve implemented even stricter safety standards and guidelines so that you can shop for your locally made goods with peace of mind,” reads the statement via the Ferry Building Marketplace’s website.

Meanwhile, SF Ferry Building encourages the customers and visitors to follow a set of rules to help maintain the community safe. The rules include,

* wear a face covering while hanging out in the building

* maintain 6 feet of social distance with each other

* use hand sanitizing stations

* have patience

* keep supporting the merchants

SF Ferry Building Marketplace indicates that they will update more information on their website once they have it.

For more details on the reopen and the operation hours of the businesses, visit SF Ferry Building’s website.