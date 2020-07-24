SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 21, San Francisco Deli Board announced via social media that the business will be closed until July 30 due to being exposed to COVID-19.

Deli Board is located on Folsom Street in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. It was founded in 2009. According to its social media, the business did not completely close down amid the shelter-in-place order. They had offered carryout service only starting in March. In early April, they updated their operation hours. At the end of April, the deli set up a new menu for their customers.

According to an article by SF Eater, shared by Deli Board on Facebook, an employee at the deli tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, July 19. San Francisco News tried to contact Adam Mesnick, the owner of the Deli Board to confirm this information, but has not heard back yet.

“I hope this message finds everyone healthy. Unfortunately with the advice and rules presented by the CDC, we will close until July 30, 2020. It’s imperative we care first about health and safety. Unfortunately we have been exposed to Covid-19. I’m available to discuss personal issues, thoughts, etc. I love you all very much. Jefe,” reads the announcement via Deli Board’s Facebook.