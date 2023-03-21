SAN FRANCISCO—A 16 year old and two others were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, March 17, around 2 p.m. on Amazon Street and Vienna.

Emerson Melendez, 26, Daniel Argueta, 18, and the 16 year-old were charged with robbery, gun possession and possession of stolen property.

One the day of the crime, the victim was walking down the street when two of the suspects robbed her at gunpoint. They took her rosary and purse then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene the victim gave them a description of the suspects and the vehicle. Police were able to locate the getaway car which was a white Jetta on Silver Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood. Officials were able to arrest one suspect at that location while the other two fled the scene on foot.

A short pursuit ensued and during the chase one of the suspects threw a stolen loaded gun at the officers. They caught up to the suspects, apprehended them and took them into custody.

Police officials were able to confirm that the gun was stolen from a home during a burglary that occurred back in February. The two suspects that fled were also charged with resisting arrest alongside the robbery and gun possesion charges.