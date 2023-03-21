SAN FRANCISCO— A 36-year-old father from Eureka, Joshua Hellyer, has been missing since February 1, 2023. San Francisco News spoke with his mother Wendy Mactintyre and his estranged wife, Jessica McKinney, who are seeking the public’s help in locating him. Hellyer was last reported to be in San Francisco.

Mactintyre – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and had recently been released from the hospital – last spoke to her son on February 1. Macintyre lives in Oregon and says that Hellyer – who lives in Eureka – checked in with her frequently. “I had just got home and had a scheduled physical therapy session,” Macintyre told San Francisco News. “The therapists showed up at the same time that I was talking to Josh on the phone,” Macintyre continued. “I told Josh to call me back, but he never did and I haven’t heard from him since; it’s not like him to not call me back,” she added.

Hellyer was last known to be staying with his cousin in Eureka before he disappeared. Since his disappearance, Mactintyre and McKinney have filed a nationwide police report with the Eureka Police Department and have received several random tips about Hellyer’s whereabouts – none have been verified.

“We were told that some guy he knew saw him after he left his cousins,” McKinney told San Francisco News. “Then this other guy said that he left with some people to San Francisco,” Mckinney continued. “Another guy said that they saw him get arrested three weeks ago, however police stations in Eureka and San Francisco have no record of that” Mckinney added.

A week ago, Macintyre and McKinney got a false lead that Josh was located at an address in San Francisco; “police investigated the address, but it didn’t check out,” Mckinney said.

Hellyer is described as a White male, five foot eight inches tall, 175 pounds and has a big scorpion tattoo on his neck, a big cross tattoo on his forearm, a tattoo down his right arm that says “Hunter” and tattoos on his other arm that say “Caleb” and “Hellyer.” He is a father of an 18-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Hellyer has recently been experiencing homelessness and has been battling a drug addiction. He has no history of mental illness. He doesn’t have a phone and always calls home using friends or random people’s numbers. He is described as a “quiet man” who likes family gatherings and barbecues. “At one time, he gave his shoes away to someone who didn’t have shoes,” Mactintyre said.

“I just want him to call home, I’m worried and I need to know that he’s safe and that he’s ok. I just want to hear his voice,” Mactintyre added.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Joshua or about his disappearance, please contact the Eureka Police Department at (707) 441-4060 or the San Francisco Police Department anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.