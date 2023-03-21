SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot on a muni bus on Sunday, March 19, just before 6 p.m. on Mission and 13th Streets.

Police responded after hearing reports of the shooting and discovered the victim who was suffering from gunshot injuries. They rendered aid and medics transferred the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated. It is unknown if he is suffering life threatening injuries or what his current condition is.

According to reports, the victim and the suspect engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation before the shooting occured.

The shooter fled the scene and officials are trying to locate the suspect. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.