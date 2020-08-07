CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, August 5, a 16-year-old girl who had left her home in Apple Valley since July 22 was found in a 31-year-old man’s room in San Bernardino.

At 6:08 p.m., on August 5, John Phillip Casillas, 31, was detained at a country club where he taught swim class which is on North Parkside Drive, San Bernardino.

According to Apple Valley Police, the girl had been missing two weeks. During the investigation, they found out she had been reaching out to Casillas, her former swim coach. On August 5, the police found the girl while searching at the suspect’s residence with a warrant. John Phillip Casillas’s father, Alfonso Casillas was also at the residence.

The authorities indicate that the girl is safe and they are sending the girl back to her parents.

John Phillip Casillas faces charges of concealment of a child from a legal custodian or parent. Apple Valley and Crimes Against Children Detectives indicate that the suspect knew the victim’s age and the ongoing search for her. And the suspect’s father knew the girl was hiding at his residence but failed to alert law enforcement.

“John is employed as a swim instructor at several different swimming academies and has contact with many juveniles in the course of his employment,” reads the statement by San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

According to the information from San Bernardino County government’s website, Casillas posted bail and was released from custody on Thursday, August 6 morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody has information to contact Detectives Gus Garcia, Apple Valley Station at 760.240.7400.