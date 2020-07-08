SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, July 5, an 18-year-old was killed during a shooting that occurred in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Jerome Mallory, of San Francisco. The fatal shooting was reported at 11 p.m. and occurred on the 100 Block of Giants Drive. Mallory was transported to a local hospital, but later died of injuries sustained.

This was the second fatal shooting that occurred in the Bayview District during the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 4, 6-year-old Jace Young was shot and killed on the 1200 block of Ingalls Street. The San Francisco Police Department are investigating both cases. No details about Mallory’s killer has been disclosed to the public. Anyone with information either shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444.