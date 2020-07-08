SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 6, the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH) and GLIDE announced the establishment of the Tenderloin Neighborhood Testing Site at GLIDE. According to GLIDE’s site, “GLIDE is a leading social service organization, a social justice movement and a spiritual community that has served those most vulnerable for the past 57 years in San Francisco.”

This site will provide free COVID-19 testing and will be located in GLIDE’s parking lot near their entrance at 330 Ellis Street. The site was established to provide COVID-19 testing to vulnerable communities in the Tenderloin District. Testing is slated to start on Tuesday, July 7.

“The Tenderloin Neighborhood Testing Site at GLIDE will serve some of the City’s most vulnerable populations, including unhoused and underserved residents. By collaborating with community-based organizations that directly serve the neighborhood residents, this site expands the City’s testing outreach and education to the Tenderloin community. The Tenderloin currently has a high rate of positive cases among those who have been tested, with 106.1 positive cases per 10,000 residents. To date, there are 314 positive cases among an estimated 29,588 residents of the neighborhood,” states a press release from the Mayor’s Office.

Code Tenderloin, Coalition on Homelessness, Tenderloin Community Benefit District and St. Anthony’s are also partnering with the DPH and GLIDE.