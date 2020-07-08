SAN FRANCISCO— On the Fourth of July, six-year-old, Jace Young, was shot to death while watching fireworks during a birthday party. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help cover funeral expenses. The family is asking for $20,000, and with the help of community members and officers from the San Francisco Police Department, a total of $59,420 has been raised as of Wednesday, July 8.

Officers have donated over $2,000 to the GoFundMe page from their own pockets, as reported by SF Patch News. Donations ranged from $40 to $200. The GoFundMe page hosted by Ayofemi is still taking donations and asks to “Please keep Jace and our family in your prayers.”

There have been no arrests made in the case. Anyone with information the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.