SAN FRANCISCO—Six separate collisions involving 19 vehicles on the 101 going Southbound injured one person and caused major traffic delays on Tuesday, January 31, at around 7:00 a.m.

According to reports, once the initial crash occurred multple crashes occurred behind it. The person who was injured was transported to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The freeway was cleared of the wreckage by 9:00 a.m.