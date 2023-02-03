SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 1, a cable car derailed in the Nob Hill neighborhood around 5:45 p.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many people were involved. All that is known is that the cable car collided with another vehicle at Washington and Hyde streets and that it was a possible hit and run.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.





